ALDI Announces The Quarter Club: A Celebration Of The Ultimate ALDI Loyalists

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Once inducted, ALDI Quarter Club members will earn more than just bragging rights. They'll be treated like ALDI royalty and receive prizes including:



One year's worth of free groceries for an individual*

An exclusive invite to a members-only event in the grocer's hometown

A custom varsity-style Quarter Club jacket (among other merch!) A chance to be featured on the ALDI social media channels - and more

This exclusive club is a nod to the iconic quarter that unlocks every ALDI cart. That same cart system is one of the many ways the leading low-price grocer helps shoppers save money year-round (up to 36% on an average grocery trip,** to be precise).

"Our fans are a key part in fueling ALDI growth - and they're a huge, special part of the ALDI story. Their passion goes well beyond grocery shopping, it's a way of life," said Dave Rinaldo, Chief Operating Officer, ALDI U.S. "We've earned their dedication by providing the best value, award-winning products and the most efficient shopping experience, and they have embraced it all. The ALDI Quarter Club is our way of honoring that loyalty and deepening our connection with those who have helped shape ALDI into what it is today."

Starting today through Aug. 29 at 11:59 PM ET at ALDIQuarterClub , ALDI fans are invited for a chance to join the Quarter Club by answering: "What is the boldest move you've made in the name of ALDI that sets you apart as a Super Fan?" Entries must be 200 words or less and include up to two photos to help bring the fandom to life. No purchase necessary, just a genuine love of all things ALDI.

*According to the 2025 ALDI Price Leadership Report , a family of four spends $6,759 a year on average when buying ALDI private label products, which comes out to roughly $1,700 per individual shopper. Each winner will receive $1,700 in the form of ALDI gift cards.

**According to the 2025 ALDI Price Leadership Report .

***According to Progressive Grocer's 2023-2025 Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers lists.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and D.C., who are at least 18 years old as of date of Entry. Begins 8:00 AM ET on 8/25/25; ends 11:59 PM ET on 8/29/25. For Official Rules visit aldiquarterclub. Sponsor: ALDI Inc.

