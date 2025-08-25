Applied Concepts, Inc. Launches Street Dynamics ALPR To Help Create Safer Streets

The Street Dynamics ALPR camera and a screenshot of the Guardian portal.

The Street Dynamics ALPR camera mounted onto a radar speed trailer.

The Stalker Street Dynamics Logo

Applied Concepts launches Street Dynamics ALPR, a trailer-ready license plate recognition system with 98% accuracy and real-time alerts.

- Tadas Eikinas, Director of Product Management at Applied Concepts, Inc, TX, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Applied Concepts, Inc., the company behind the trusted Stalker Radar and Street Dynamics brands, is pleased to announce the launch of Street Dynamics ALPR , a powerful automatic license plate recognition system designed for use with any speed or messaging trailer, new or existing, regardless of manufacturer.Street Dynamics ALPR delivers unmatched performance and simplicity. Powered by Insight LPR, the system achieves industry-leading image clarity and up to 98% plate-read accuracy, while operating seamlessly with your trailer's existing battery or solar power. Installation is quick and easy, even in the field, with no need to upgrade trailers or power sources.With full hardware ownership, agencies gain complete control over their equipment and data. The system includes up to one year of data and photo retention, backed by the Guardian Portal, a secure, cloud-based dashboard that enables real-time monitoring, advanced search tools, configurable alerts, and historical review. Users can search by plate number, partial plate, vehicle color, make, and model, and receive alerts within seconds when a vehicle of interest is detected. Additional features such as convoy analysis and multi-location tracking further enhance investigative capabilities.Agencies that opt in can also access the Insight LPR nationwide network, which includes more than 10 billion license plate scans across the United States, providing valuable intelligence that extends beyond local deployments.Durable and reliable, the Street Dynamics ALPR camera is built to perform in harsh environments and capture more plates under a wider range of conditions than comparable systems. Units are discreet, accurate, and backed by a five-year warranty.“Street Dynamics ALPR represents a major advancement in traffic safety and investigative technology,” said Tadas Eikinas, Director of Product Management at Applied Concepts, Inc.“By integrating Insight LPR technology into a flexible, trailer-mounted platform, we're giving agencies the ability to deploy ALPR quickly, cost-effectively, and with total control over their systems.”“Public safety is at the core of what we do at Insight LPR. By partnering with Applied Concepts, we're delivering solutions that make it easier for agencies of all sizes to protect their communities,” said Oscar Nunez, Chief Product Officer at Insight LPR.“With the new Street Dynamics ALPR system powered by Insight, officers gain timely, actionable data to help deter crime and locate vehicles of interest.”Street Dynamics ALPR is available now. Learn more at .About Applied Concepts, Inc.Applied Concepts, Inc., doing business as Stalker Radar and Street Dynamics, is the nation's largest manufacturer of police radar equipment and a leader in traffic safety innovation. Their products are used by more state police agencies than all other radar brands combined and are trusted by departments and municipalities across the United States. For more information about Stalker Street Dynamics, visit .About Insight LPRInsight LPR is dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art LPR technology solutions to law enforcement agencies, retailers, commercial real estate properties, neighborhoods, and automotive repossession companies. Offering real-time alerts, extensive LPR data coverage, and superior image resolution, Insight LPR ensures exceptional service and security. For more information, visit .

