403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine Will Never Bow to Russian Demands: Zelenskyy
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a defiant message on Sunday, declaring that Ukraine will no longer accept imposed settlements in its war with Russia, even as U.S.-led peace initiatives gain momentum.
“Ukraine will never again be forced in history to endure the shame that the Russians call a ‘compromise.’ We need a just peace. Our future will be decided by us alone. And the world knows it. And the world respects it,” Zelenskyy said in a video address marking Ukraine’s Independence Day.
Speaking from Kyiv, Zelenskyy stressed that both U.S. and European leaders acknowledge Ukraine has yet to achieve full victory, but flatly rejected any narrative of defeat. “Ukraine has secured its independence. Ukraine is not a victim; it is a fighter. Ukraine does not beg; it offers,” he stated, underscoring his confidence that Kyiv will obtain “sustainable, reliable, long-lasting peace” through “strong” international security guarantees.
He further emphasized the country’s long-term goals: “This is not just our goal – it is exactly what we want and must pass on as a legacy to our children and grandchildren: a strong Ukraine, an equal Ukraine, a European Ukraine, an independent Ukraine.”
The remarks come as diplomatic momentum builds. U.S. President Donald Trump, now in his second term, has pushed to broker an end to the conflict. The latest efforts followed a pivotal Aug. 15 summit in Alaska between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and a subsequent Oval Office meeting that brought together Trump, Zelenskyy, and key European leaders.
Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Kyiv to mark Ukraine’s 1991 independence from the Soviet Union. Canada was the first Western nation to recognize Ukraine’s sovereignty.
“On this Ukrainian Independence Day, and at this critical moment in their nation’s history, Canada is stepping up our support and our efforts towards a just and lasting peace for Ukraine,” Carney said in a statement posted on X, the social media platform owned by a U.S. company.
In a follow-up video message on X, Carney reaffirmed Canada’s commitment: “Unwavering,” he said. “Every step of the way, in your fight to defend your sovereignty, and to realize your dreams for your country.
“Ukraine will never again be forced in history to endure the shame that the Russians call a ‘compromise.’ We need a just peace. Our future will be decided by us alone. And the world knows it. And the world respects it,” Zelenskyy said in a video address marking Ukraine’s Independence Day.
Speaking from Kyiv, Zelenskyy stressed that both U.S. and European leaders acknowledge Ukraine has yet to achieve full victory, but flatly rejected any narrative of defeat. “Ukraine has secured its independence. Ukraine is not a victim; it is a fighter. Ukraine does not beg; it offers,” he stated, underscoring his confidence that Kyiv will obtain “sustainable, reliable, long-lasting peace” through “strong” international security guarantees.
He further emphasized the country’s long-term goals: “This is not just our goal – it is exactly what we want and must pass on as a legacy to our children and grandchildren: a strong Ukraine, an equal Ukraine, a European Ukraine, an independent Ukraine.”
The remarks come as diplomatic momentum builds. U.S. President Donald Trump, now in his second term, has pushed to broker an end to the conflict. The latest efforts followed a pivotal Aug. 15 summit in Alaska between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and a subsequent Oval Office meeting that brought together Trump, Zelenskyy, and key European leaders.
Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Kyiv to mark Ukraine’s 1991 independence from the Soviet Union. Canada was the first Western nation to recognize Ukraine’s sovereignty.
“On this Ukrainian Independence Day, and at this critical moment in their nation’s history, Canada is stepping up our support and our efforts towards a just and lasting peace for Ukraine,” Carney said in a statement posted on X, the social media platform owned by a U.S. company.
In a follow-up video message on X, Carney reaffirmed Canada’s commitment: “Unwavering,” he said. “Every step of the way, in your fight to defend your sovereignty, and to realize your dreams for your country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment