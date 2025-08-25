Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine issues army caution to Belarus


2025-08-25 08:11:21
(MENAFN) Ukraine has urged Belarus to keep its distance from its borders during the upcoming Zapad-2025 military exercises scheduled for September 12–16. The warning comes as Russia plans to conduct the drills on Belarusian soil.

Belarus has allowed Russian forces to operate from its territory since the escalation of the conflict with Ukraine in February 2022. President Alexander Lukashenko has repeatedly stated that Belarus has no plans to attack Ukraine and would only act defensively if threatened.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry cautioned Minsk against “reckless provocations” and advised Belarus to avoid approaching Ukrainian borders or provoking its armed forces.

The drills will include counter-sabotage operations, drone warfare, electronic interference exercises, and assault scenarios, and will feature the Russian Oreshnik hypersonic missile, which was first used in combat in November 2024. Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin described the system as a key element of strategic deterrence and warned that NATO’s own drills, including Poland’s deployment of 30,000 troops near Belarus, pose a concern.

Belarus and Russia are bound by a bilateral security treaty signed in December 2024, committing both nations to mutual defense. Russia has also stationed tactical nuclear weapons and short-range ballistic missiles in Belarus, and Lukashenko has pushed for faster delivery of Oreshnik systems, which could be deployed there by the end of 2025.

