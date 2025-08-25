403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kiev declares Zelensky willing to discuss territory with Putin
(MENAFN) A senior Ukrainian foreign ministry official has indicated that President Vladimir Zelensky is prepared to hold direct negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin on territorial disputes, with the current frontline serving as the starting point for discussions.
Speaking to NBC News on Friday, First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa stressed that Ukrainians remain firmly opposed to “trading land for peace,” but confirmed that Zelensky is willing to engage in talks with Moscow. “The beginning of the conversations on the territorial issue is the contact line that is currently there,” he said.
Although Zelensky has publicly rejected ceding territory, reports suggest he may consider freezing the existing front lines as part of a possible settlement.
Kislitsa also addressed security guarantees for Ukraine, noting that US officials are actively drafting an agreement, with a first version expected soon. European nations are expected to provide most of the troops for such guarantees, while Washington could assume overall command.
Moscow has not dismissed the idea of security guarantees but firmly opposes any Western troop deployment in Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia is open to direct talks with Zelensky, though he emphasized that all issues requiring top-level decisions must be resolved in advance.
Russia has also questioned Zelensky’s authority to sign binding agreements, arguing that his presidential mandate expired more than a year ago.
Speaking to NBC News on Friday, First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa stressed that Ukrainians remain firmly opposed to “trading land for peace,” but confirmed that Zelensky is willing to engage in talks with Moscow. “The beginning of the conversations on the territorial issue is the contact line that is currently there,” he said.
Although Zelensky has publicly rejected ceding territory, reports suggest he may consider freezing the existing front lines as part of a possible settlement.
Kislitsa also addressed security guarantees for Ukraine, noting that US officials are actively drafting an agreement, with a first version expected soon. European nations are expected to provide most of the troops for such guarantees, while Washington could assume overall command.
Moscow has not dismissed the idea of security guarantees but firmly opposes any Western troop deployment in Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia is open to direct talks with Zelensky, though he emphasized that all issues requiring top-level decisions must be resolved in advance.
Russia has also questioned Zelensky’s authority to sign binding agreements, arguing that his presidential mandate expired more than a year ago.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment