India Showcases Advanced Air Defense System

2025-08-25 07:57:30
(MENAFN) India has triumphantly carried out tests of a new comprehensive air defense system, effectively neutralizing three aerial targets positioned at distinct heights and distances, according to a statement released by the Defense Ministry on Sunday.

These demonstrations follow the recent announcement by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding strategic efforts to shield both military and civilian infrastructures from airborne dangers.

As part of the “Mission Sudarshan Chakra” initiative, Modi has outlined a decade-long roadmap to establish a fully indigenous air defense barrier that integrates both defensive and offensive mechanisms.

The Defense Ministry highlighted in its briefing that “during the flight-tests, three different targets including two high-speed fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicle targets and a multi-copter drone were simultaneously engaged and destroyed completely by the QRSAM, VSHORADS and the high-energy laser weapon system at different ranges and altitudes.”

This operational demonstration showcased the capabilities of the QRSAM (Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile) and VSHORADS (Very Short Range Air Defense System), which are central elements of the nation’s unified air defense framework.

According to the Defense Ministry, all system elements – from the missile platforms to the drone tracking and elimination setup, along with the command units, communication channels, and radar technology – functioned “flawlessly” throughout the evaluations.

