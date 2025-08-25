Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin states Russia wanting reset in relations with US

2025-08-25 07:54:05
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that his recent summit with US President Donald Trump in Alaska was open and productive, and expressed optimism that it could mark the beginning of a full reset in bilateral ties.

The meeting in Anchorage last week was the leaders’ first face-to-face encounter since 2018. Both sides described the talks as constructive, noting progress on a potential peace deal for Ukraine.

Putin stated that Trump’s return to the White House brought “a light at the end of the tunnel” for rebuilding relations. He praised Trump’s leadership, calling it a “strong guarantee” that ties between Moscow and Washington would improve, and emphasized that their initial steps were “just the beginning of a full-scale revival.”

At the same time, Putin acknowledged that future progress depends not only on Moscow, but also on Washington’s commitments to institutions like NATO, stressing that the next moves lie with US leadership.

