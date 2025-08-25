403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Clashes Erupt Between Anti-Migrant Protesters, Anti-Racism Group in UK
(MENAFN) Around 200 anti-immigration protesters confronted anti-racism activists in a tense standoff in Surrey, southeastern England, on Saturday, according to media.
The confrontation unfolded in Horley, where members of the Stand Up to Racism group were met with hostility as they marched through the town. Local residents heckled the anti-racism demonstrators before the two opposing groups came face-to-face on Bonehurst Road, outside the Four Points by Sheraton hotel currently housing asylum seekers.
Police formed barricades in an effort to keep the two camps separated, but struggled at times as they attempted to safely escort the Stand Up to Racism group past the crowd of anti-migrant demonstrators.
Chanting slogans in support of refugees and holding signs calling for unity, the anti-racism campaigners also shouted at their opponents to remove “racist scum” from the streets.
The anti-immigration group responded with verbal abuse. One protester shouted through a megaphone, “you’re all scum and you should be ashamed” and added, “this wasn’t about racism.”
Later, the group began singing in support of far-right figure Tommy Robinson, born Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, signaling a further escalation in rhetoric.
Authorities maintained a visible presence throughout the clash as tensions remained high.
The confrontation unfolded in Horley, where members of the Stand Up to Racism group were met with hostility as they marched through the town. Local residents heckled the anti-racism demonstrators before the two opposing groups came face-to-face on Bonehurst Road, outside the Four Points by Sheraton hotel currently housing asylum seekers.
Police formed barricades in an effort to keep the two camps separated, but struggled at times as they attempted to safely escort the Stand Up to Racism group past the crowd of anti-migrant demonstrators.
Chanting slogans in support of refugees and holding signs calling for unity, the anti-racism campaigners also shouted at their opponents to remove “racist scum” from the streets.
The anti-immigration group responded with verbal abuse. One protester shouted through a megaphone, “you’re all scum and you should be ashamed” and added, “this wasn’t about racism.”
Later, the group began singing in support of far-right figure Tommy Robinson, born Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, signaling a further escalation in rhetoric.
Authorities maintained a visible presence throughout the clash as tensions remained high.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment