Pedal Mobility Introduces Pedal Soft To Strengthen Government Driving Centre Oversight In The UAE
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai, UAE – Pedal Mobility, a leading driver training software developed by ISPG Technologies, today announced the launch of Pedal Soft, a dedicated oversight solution designed to enhance government monitoring and compliance for driving centres across the United Arab Emirates.
The UAE has been at the forefront of adopting digital-first strategies to advance road safety, governance, and regulatory enforcement. In line with this vision, Pedal Soft introduces a new benchmark for driving centre oversight by equipping regulators with the technology needed to ensure greater transparency, compliance, and operational efficiency.
Built as an extension of the Pedal Mobility ecosystem, Pedal Soft delivers a central platform for government bodies and regulators to seamlessly supervise training institutions. By combining compliance monitoring, audit-ready reporting, and intelligent dashboards, the solution allows authorities to oversee every aspect of a driving centre's operations in real time.
“Driving education in the UAE is about more than just producing licensed drivers; it's about instilling a culture of safety, discipline, and accountability,” said K.G. Sajith, CEO of ISPG Technologies.“With Pedal Soft, we are providing regulators with an advanced digital tool that ensures every driving centre consistently meets the highest standards of training and compliance. This launch reflects our commitment to supporting the UAE's long-term vision for smarter and safer mobility.”
Key Features of Pedal Soft
Centralized Oversight: Unified dashboards for regulators to monitor driving centres across the Emirates with complete visibility into daily activities.
Compliance Monitoring: Automated checks that ensure adherence to RTA standards and evolving government mandates.
Audit-Ready Reports: Streamlined, standardized reporting for inspections and audits, reducing manual paperwork.
Performance Insights: Data-driven analytics to track student progress, instructor performance, and institutional efficiency.
Future-Ready Integration: Seamless compatibility with existing systems, enabling scalability across diverse training centres.
The introduction of Pedal Soft arrives at a time when regulatory bodies are increasingly focused on improving road safety outcomes. By digitizing oversight, the platform helps eliminate inefficiencies, strengthen accountability, and empower regulators to take proactive action where required.
According to Sajith, the innovation was built with both regulators and training institutions in mind:“Pedal Soft bridges the gap between driving schools and governing authorities. It creates a transparent, collaborative environment where compliance is simplified, oversight is real-time, and the outcome, safer roads, is prioritized.”
Supporting the UAE's Digital Transformation Agenda
Pedal Soft is not only a regulatory oversight tool but also an enabler of the UAE's broader digital transformation goals. The government has consistently emphasized the need for technology-driven solutions to improve governance, and Pedal Mobility's latest innovation contributes directly to this mandate. By equipping authorities with real-time data and actionable insights, Pedal Soft enhances decision-making, accelerates compliance checks, and ensures training institutions operate at par with international best practices.
Commitment from ISPG Technologies
The launch further reflects ISPG Technologies' commitment to advancing smart mobility solutions tailored for the UAE market. With Pedal Mobility already powering driver training centres, the addition of Pedal Soft extends the ecosystem into government oversight, making it a comprehensive solution suite for both private institutions and public regulators.
“Pedal Soft represents a new era in driving centre governance,” Sajith added.“It reflects our mission to deliver software that not only empowers institutions but also strengthens regulatory frameworks. By aligning with the UAE's vision of excellence in road safety and governance, Pedal Soft is poised to become an integral part of the country's mobility infrastructure.”
About Pedal Mobility
Pedal Mobility is an advanced driving centre management and training platform developed by ISPG Technologies. Designed to modernize driver education, the software offers end-to-end solutions that streamline scheduling, compliance, performance tracking, and regulatory oversight. With the introduction of Pedal Soft, Pedal Mobility now provides a complete ecosystem for both driving schools and government authorities across the UAE.
Visit, for more!
