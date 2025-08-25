Straighterline And Lineleader Join Forces To Expand Access To Career-Focused Childhood Development Education And Certification

The suite of professional development offerings, created with early childhood educators in mind, will roll out as part of StraighterLine's broader "Finish Your Degree" initiative

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StraighterLine , a leading provider of affordable, self-paced college courses, and LineLeader by ChildcareCRM , a leader in integrated technology solutions for early childhood education operations, today announced the launch of their joint ChildCare Education Institute (CCEI) professional development suite and Child Development Associate (CDA) certificate offerings.

The credentials and training will enable childcare professionals to advance their careers and supplement their education.

"At StraighterLine, we're committed to forming meaningful partnerships that help adult learners finish their degrees and unlock new opportunities in high-demand career fields," said Matt Hulett, CEO of StraighterLine. "LineLeader is the best professional development resource for childcare professionals, so this partnership is a natural fit for StraighterLine's certification and degree completion capabilities."

As part of the partnership, LineLeader customers can now access CCEI's professional development courses and CDA certifications. Students already enrolled in CCEI programs gain access to StraighterLine's college-level credit completion services, giving them a direct path to finishing their degree.

"We're excited to partner with StraighterLine to bring these career enhancing tools to our customers," said Brett Neller, CEO of LineLeader. "This partnership isn't just about equipping early childhood educators, it's about empowering them to achieve their broader career aspirations and ultimately help meet the demands of our growing industry."

StraighterLine estimates that non-degree holding ECE professionals are missing out on tens of thousands of dollars each year in annual compensation compared to degree holders in their same field.

"The 'Finish Your Degree' movement is StraighterLine's stance against the normalization of crippling student debt and other barriers that make finishing college seem impossible, which we know are impacting ECE professionals," Hulett explained. "This partnership is a unique way for ECE professionals to elevate their careers while completing their degrees to reach their full potential professionally."

To learn more about StraighterLine's 'Finish Your Degree' initiative, visit finishyourdegree .

About StraighterLine

StraighterLine is the market-leading provider of in-demand online education, empowering learners to achieve their goals faster through flexible, affordable, and high-quality courses. We create opportunities for career advancement through accessible education, serving over 200,000+ learners annually. StraighterLine's portfolio features industry-leading brands providing a wide range of educational solutions, including CCEI and ProSolutions Training, premier providers of early childhood education credentials and professional development; Preppy, a leader in professional certification programs that accelerate career growth; and StraighterLine, the trusted choice for transferable online college courses. For more information, visit: .

About LineLeader

LineLeader by ChildcareCRM is the leading provider of integrated solutions for early childhood education programs, enabling childcare centers to manage and grow their operations, enhance customer engagement, and support their staff's professional development. LineLeader's mission is to empower early childhood education programs with the tools they need to succeed in an ever-evolving industry.

SOURCE StraighterLine, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED