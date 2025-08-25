Volatus Aerospace Announces Strategic Partnership With KI Reforestation For Large-Scale Aerial Seeding Program Using Condor XL

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --announces today the selection of its Condor XL Remotely Piloted helicopter for the next-generation aerial seeding operations by Ki Reforestation (“Ki”). The Company will operate the platform for Ki, marking a significant milestone in the automation of reforestation across Canada's fire-impacted landscapes. Ki Reforestation is a Toronto-based environmental innovation company specializing in wildfire recovery and large-scale reforestation.

In 2023 and 2024, more than 18 million hectares of Canadian forest burned, an area larger than many provinces. Natural regeneration can no longer keep pace, creating a widening gap that threatens biodiversity, water security, and climate resilience. Volatus and Ki are addressing this challenge with the Condor XL, a heavy-lift Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) capable of carrying up to 180 kg over 200 km.

“Climate change is accelerating the frequency and severity of wildfires, destroying forest ecosystems at a scale that cannot be reversed by traditional planting alone,” said Trevor Grant, CEO of Ki Reforestation.“Aerial seeding with the Condor XL allows us to reforest thousands of hectares quickly and cost-effectively, using precision-dispersed seedpods engineered to thrive in post-burn soils.”

Volatus has also been granted Special Flight Operating Approval to fly the Condor XL at its Ontario test range. These trials will validate the dispersal system being developed by Volatus in combination with KI's proprietary biodegradable seedpods. Preliminary trials, including flights with piloted helicopters, have already demonstrated strong germination rates and resilience to environmental stressors.

“Partnering with Ki Reforestation aligns perfectly with our mission to apply aerospace innovation to global sustainability challenges,” said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace.“The Condor XL has the payload, range, and precision needed to scale reforestation efforts and restore ecosystems more efficiently than any other method available today.”

Flight testing and validation are expected in Q4 2025, with initial commercial seeding operations planned for 2026. The effort supports Canada's 2 billion Trees Program and aligns with international climate goals, including COP30. Beyond Canada, Volatus and Ki see significant global demand for rapid reforestation solutions. Carbon credit values add another long-term opportunity, with one hectare of reforested land estimated to sequester 5–10 tonnes of CO2 annually, potentially US$75–$200 per hectare per year at current voluntary market prices.*

About KI Reforestation

KI Reforestation is a Toronto-based environmental company dedicated to large-scale ecosystem recovery through innovative seed technologies and aerial deployment methods.

About Volatus Aerospace

With 100+ years of combined aviation expertise, Volatus Aerospace delivers innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo, utilizing both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft (RPAS/drones). Committed to efficiency, safety, and sustainability, Volatus offers a complete ecosystem of aerial solutions including remote operations, enterprise equipment sales, training, and aerial services to enhance real-world applications across industries.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information about the Shares-for-Debt Transaction, including information regarding TSXV final approval of the Shares-for-Debt Transaction. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs of management as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to TSXV final approval of the Shares-for-Debt Transaction and including, but not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed on Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

*Carbon sequestration estimates are based on publicly available research and industry averages; actual results may vary depending on tree species, soil conditions, and project design.

