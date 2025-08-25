A Medical First In The Middle East: Saudi German Hospital Dubai Performs Region's First Taulinoplasty For Chest Wall Deformity

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Saudi German Hospital Dubai (SGHD) has achieved a major regional milestone by successfully performing the Middle East's first Taulinoplasty-a revolutionary minimally invasive, extra-thoracic technique to correct pectus excavatum (sunken chest). The procedure was performed on an 11-year-old Egyptian girl with a severe chest wall deformity causing chest pain and reduced exercise tolerance. She is recovering well.

Unlike traditional approaches that enter the chest cavity-raising potential risks to the heart and lungs-Taulinoplasty corrects the deformity externally, reducing complications, shortening recovery time, and improving cosmetic and functional outcomes. Previously, this technique was available only at select centers in Europe and the United States.

“It started as a dream-to bring an innovative, less harmful, and highly effective solution to our patients in the Middle East,” said Dr. Bassil Al-Zamkan, Senior Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon, SGHD, who led the initiative and the surgery.“With God's grace, determination, and unwavering institutional support, we made it happen. Today, a child is breathing easier-and a door is open for many more.”

With extensive training and practice in Germany and the UAE, Dr. Al-Zamkan brings over three decades of international experience in advanced cardiothoracic surgery. His background includes leading complex cardiac and thoracic procedures at top European institutions before bringing his expertise to the Middle East, where he has become a regional reference surgeon for innovative and minimally invasive chest wall repair.

Dr. Ahmed Eissa, Group CEO, Saudi German Hospital UAE, said:“This milestone embodies our mission to deliver world-class care close to home. By pioneering Taulinoplasty in the Middle East, we are reducing risk, shortening recovery, and giving children-and adults-the chance to breathe, move, and live with confidence. It also reflects the UAE's standing as one of the world's leading destinations for advanced healthcare-an ecosystem where bold regulation, investment in talent and technology, and an uncompromising culture of quality allow innovations to reach patients faster. We will now build training pathways and a regional referral network so patients across the GCC can benefit from this advancement.”

Only three months ago, Dr. Al-Zamkan began formal discussions with SGHD leadership and the Spanish company behind the technique. Following multiple expert meetings and evaluations, SGHD was selected as the first authorized center in the Middle East to perform Taulinoplasty-with Dr. Al-Zamkan appointed as the lead surgeon for the region. The journey required coordinated efforts across licensing, insurance coding, equipment logistics, and multidisciplinary clinical planning.

The achievement also underscores the UAE's broader healthcare trajectory: a future-ready system that attracts global partners, empowers clinicians with cutting-edge tools, and elevates patient outcomes-positioning the nation at the forefront of medical innovation and medical tourism.Why this matters– First in the Middle East: Establishes SGHD as the region's pioneer center for Taulinoplasty.– Safer by design: Extra-thoracic correction avoids entering the chest cavity, minimizing risk to the heart and lungs.– Faster recovery: Smaller incisions, reduced pain, and shorter hospital stays support earlier return to normal activities.– Scalable access: A new pathway for treating children and adults with pectus excavatum across the region.Patient privacy has been safeguarded in accordance with applicable regulations and consent.About Taulinoplasty (for editors)Taulinoplasty is a minimally invasive, extra-thoracic technique for pectus excavatum repair. By reshaping and stabilizing the chest wall externally, it avoids entry into the thoracic cavity, aiming to reduce intra-operative risk, postoperative pain, and recovery time while achieving durable correction and high patient satisfaction.About Saudi German Hospital DubaiSaudi German Hospital Dubai is a leading tertiary care institution in the UAE, delivering comprehensive, patient-centered care across multiple specialties. SGHD combines international clinical expertise with advanced technologies to provide safe, innovative, and accessible healthcare to the community.About Dr. Bassil Al-ZamkanDr. Bassil Al-Zamkan, M.D., is a German- and UAE-certified Senior Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon with over three decades of international experience. Trained and board-certified in Germany, he has led advanced cardiac and thoracic surgeries in Europe and the Middle East, with a strong focus on minimally invasive techniques. Currently based at Saudi German Hospital Dubai, he is recognized as a pioneer in chest wall surgery in the Middle East and serves as the region's lead surgeon for Taulinoplasty.