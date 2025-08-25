Steel Prices Q2 2025 Update Regional Trends, Live Index & Forecast



Steel Prices Outlook Q2 2025

Steel prices in Q2 2025 remained steady with moderate fluctuations across global markets. Supply-demand balance, raw material costs, and trade policies influenced the steel price index and future price outlook.

Regional Prices Movement



USA: Steel prices stayed firm with minor gains supported by steady industrial demand and infrastructure activity.

China: Prices showed moderate increases, driven by higher domestic consumption and robust construction demand.

Malaysia: The market remained relatively stable with slight movements shaped by regional production trends.

Canada: Steel prices recorded steady performance, influenced by balanced demand and manufacturing activity. Brazil: The market saw modest price adjustments, reflecting seasonal factors and export activity.

Factors Affecting Steel Prices in 2025

Demand-Side Factors:

Steel prices today are shaped by global construction growth, automotive sector demand, and infrastructure investments. Shifts in consumer and industrial requirements continue to influence the steel price index.

Supply-Side Factors:

Production levels, raw material availability, and energy costs remain crucial in determining the price of steel. Trade policies and logistical challenges also impact steel price history and steel future price trends.

Global Steel Market Analysis

The global steel market maintained stable momentum in Q2 2025. The steel price chart highlights moderate fluctuations, while demand from construction and automotive industries continues to support steel prices across multiple regions.

Key Growth Drivers



Rising infrastructure projects worldwide continue to push steel prices upward.

Technological improvements in production influence steel price history and supply balance.

Trade dynamics and export policies reshape global steel price index movements. Volatility in raw material and energy costs directly impacts steel future price trends.

