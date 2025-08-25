403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KNG Chief Discusses Strengthening Relations With Bangladesh
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 25 (KUNA) -- Chief of Kuwait's National Guard (KNG), Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, discussed with the Ambassador of the People's Republic of Bangladesh to Kuwait, Major General Syed Tareq Hussain, ways to strengthen relations between the two friendly countries.
In a press statement, the National Guard stated that the Chief received Ambassador Hussain at his office at the National Guard headquarters, stressing keenness to continue coordination and cooperation between the two sides. (end)
ahh
In a press statement, the National Guard stated that the Chief received Ambassador Hussain at his office at the National Guard headquarters, stressing keenness to continue coordination and cooperation between the two sides. (end)
ahh
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment