KNG Chief Discusses Strengthening Relations With Bangladesh

2025-08-25 06:05:21
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 25 (KUNA) -- Chief of Kuwait's National Guard (KNG), Sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, discussed with the Ambassador of the People's Republic of Bangladesh to Kuwait, Major General Syed Tareq Hussain, ways to strengthen relations between the two friendly countries.
In a press statement, the National Guard stated that the Chief received Ambassador Hussain at his office at the National Guard headquarters, stressing keenness to continue coordination and cooperation between the two sides. (end)
