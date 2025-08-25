403
Scope Global Skills University & Rojgar Mantra To Host Mega Open Job Fair 2025 In Bhopal
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bhopal, August 25, 2025 – Scope Global Skills University (SGSU), Central India's First NEP and NSQF Aligned Skills University, in collaboration with Rojgar Mantra, is set to organize one of the biggest job fairs of the year on 26th August 2025 at the SGSU Campus, in Bhopal.
Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Siddharth Chaturvedi, Chancellor SGSU said,“At Scope Global Skills University, we are committed to empowering youth with not just education, but also meaningful employment opportunities. This Job Fair, in partnership with Rojgar Mantra, reflects our mission of connecting skilled talent with industries actively hiring.”
The Mega Open Job Fair 2025 is a golden opportunity for aspiring professionals to take the next step in their careers and for employers to connect with a rich pool of skilled talent. By bringing together industry leaders and job seekers under one roof, SGSU and Rojgar Mantra aim to create a strong impact on the employment landscape of the region.
The fair will be held on 26th August 2025 at the SGSU Campus in Bhopal. Job seekers can connect directly with recruiters, explore opportunities across 25+ companies, and apply for over 1,000 open positions with salary packages up to ₹5 LPA. The event is open to students, graduates, and experienced professionals from Bhopal and neighboring areas.
Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Siddharth Chaturvedi, Chancellor SGSU said,“At Scope Global Skills University, we are committed to empowering youth with not just education, but also meaningful employment opportunities. This Job Fair, in partnership with Rojgar Mantra, reflects our mission of connecting skilled talent with industries actively hiring.”
The Mega Open Job Fair 2025 is a golden opportunity for aspiring professionals to take the next step in their careers and for employers to connect with a rich pool of skilled talent. By bringing together industry leaders and job seekers under one roof, SGSU and Rojgar Mantra aim to create a strong impact on the employment landscape of the region.
The fair will be held on 26th August 2025 at the SGSU Campus in Bhopal. Job seekers can connect directly with recruiters, explore opportunities across 25+ companies, and apply for over 1,000 open positions with salary packages up to ₹5 LPA. The event is open to students, graduates, and experienced professionals from Bhopal and neighboring areas.
Legal Disclaimer:
