Dubai Property Market Eyes Doubling In Value By 2030 Amid Strategic Growth

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai's real estate market is poised for substantial expansion, with projections indicating a potential doubling of property values over the next five years, according to Abdullah Alajaji, CEO of Driven Properties. This optimistic outlook is underpinned by a combination of robust demand, strategic urban planning, and investor-friendly policies.

Average property prices in Dubai have surged by approximately 75% since early 2021, nearing the pre-2008 peak of AED 1,750 per square foot. This growth is attributed to a 50-month rally driven by economic resilience, liberalized visa regulations, and a significant influx of expatriates. The city's population is projected to exceed 4 million by 2026, fueling sustained demand for residential properties, particularly in emerging areas such as Dubai South, Jumeirah Village Circle, and Dubai Hills Estate.

The luxury segment has witnessed remarkable activity, with sales of properties valued at AED 15 million and above reaching 948 transactions in 2024. Developments like Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Hills Estate have been at the forefront, attracting high-net-worth individuals seeking premium residences. The introduction of branded residences and ultra-luxury waterfront properties continues to appeal to affluent buyers.

Dubai's government has implemented several initiatives to enhance the real estate sector's appeal. Notably, policies allowing 100% foreign ownership of commercial companies outside free zones have been introduced, boosting investment in office and retail spaces. The expansion of the golden visa scheme has further attracted international investors, contributing to increased demand for high-end properties.

Sustainability and smart technology are increasingly influencing buyer preferences. By 2025, it is anticipated that 35% of new office spaces in Dubai will be LEED-certified, reflecting a shift towards eco-friendly developments. Smart homes equipped with IoT-enabled features, AI-powered security, and blockchain-based transaction systems are becoming more prevalent, aligning with the city's commitment to innovation and sustainability.

The off-plan market remains a significant driver of growth, with 7,381 transactions recorded in January 2025 alone, totaling AED 15.1 billion. Flexible payment plans and attractive pricing continue to draw both foreign investors and end-users. Additionally, the redevelopment of areas like Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Jaddaf into freehold zones is expected to attract new investors and spur property value increases of 30-50% in these locations.

Despite the impressive growth, the market faces potential risks, including global economic fluctuations and oil price volatility. However, Dubai's efforts to diversify its economy and attract foreign investment provide a solid foundation for long-term resilience. The city's proactive approach to urban planning, coupled with its focus on sustainability and innovation, positions it favorably for continued growth in the real estate sector.

