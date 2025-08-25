403
Jordan Condemns Settler Attacks On Gaza Aid Convoy
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 25 (Petra)-- Jordan on Monday condemned attacks by Israeli settlers on Jordanian aid trucks en route to the Gaza Strip, saying the assaults endangered drivers and obstructed humanitarian operations.
Government spokesperson and Minister of Government Communication Mohammad Momani said a group of settlers tried Sunday evening to block a convoy of 59 relief trucks, which later managed to cross into Gaza.
He told Petra that four of the trucks were attacked, with settlers pelting them with stones, smashing windshields, slashing tires, and damaging front and side panels.
Momani held Israeli authorities responsible for failing to curb such incidents, calling the response "lax" and warning that the attacks posed risks to driver safety, hindered relief work, and violated international conventions and agreements.
He added that the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization's efforts to deliver aid to Gaza continue to face obstacles, including requirements for electronic applications to transport aid, limited inspection hours at border crossings, and newly imposed customs fees. These measures, he said, have stretched delivery times from about two hours to as long as 36.
