Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jordan Condemns Settler Attacks On Gaza Aid Convoy

Jordan Condemns Settler Attacks On Gaza Aid Convoy


2025-08-25 05:07:55
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug. 25 (Petra)-- Jordan on Monday condemned attacks by Israeli settlers on Jordanian aid trucks en route to the Gaza Strip, saying the assaults endangered drivers and obstructed humanitarian operations.
Government spokesperson and Minister of Government Communication Mohammad Momani said a group of settlers tried Sunday evening to block a convoy of 59 relief trucks, which later managed to cross into Gaza.
He told Petra that four of the trucks were attacked, with settlers pelting them with stones, smashing windshields, slashing tires, and damaging front and side panels.
Momani held Israeli authorities responsible for failing to curb such incidents, calling the response "lax" and warning that the attacks posed risks to driver safety, hindered relief work, and violated international conventions and agreements.
He added that the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization's efforts to deliver aid to Gaza continue to face obstacles, including requirements for electronic applications to transport aid, limited inspection hours at border crossings, and newly imposed customs fees. These measures, he said, have stretched delivery times from about two hours to as long as 36.

MENAFN25082025000117011021ID1109970602

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search