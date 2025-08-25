Russian Agent Preparing Missile Strike On Territorial Recruitment Center Detained In Chernihiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the SSU .

During her arrest, the woman tried to delete correspondence with her handler and smash her smartphone to get rid of material evidence.

According to the case file, the suspect is a 39-year-old resident who drew the attention of the Russians through Telegram channels offering easy money.

After being recruited, the woman was sent to the Kyiv region, where she attempted to identify and transmit to the enemy the geolocation of airfields with combat helicopters.

The investigation established that the suspect received a route sheet from the FSB with approximate addresses of possible military bases, near which she was to conduct reconnaissance. However, it did not contain any actual coordinates of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

After the suspect failed to find any defense facilities at the coordinates provided by her handler, she returned to Chernihiv to coordinate air strikes on local territorial recruitment centers.

Following the instructions of the Russian special services, she rented an apartment in a 9-story building near the local territorial recruitment center. The woman installed a telephone camera with remote access for the FSB on the windowsill of the apartment.

In this way, the Russians hoped to track the time when the facility was most crowded with conscripts to strike them with a missile.

SSU officers documented the agent's crimes step by step and secured the locations of the Defense Forces in the area of her intelligence activity. In the final stage of the special operation, the suspect was detained in her secret apartment.

SSU investigators informed her that she was suspected of violating Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

First illustrative photo: Pixabay