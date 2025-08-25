Seagull Hotel, And Resort Offer Special Priveleges To EBL Cardholders
Eastern Bank (EBL) has signed an agreement with Seagull Group to provide exclusive privileges for EBL cardholders at Seagull Hotels in Cox's Bazar and Seagull Resort and Spa Village in Tangail.
The partnership aims to enhance travel and leisure experiences for EBL customers. Khorshed Anowar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking of EBL, and Md. Faruk Ahmed Chowdhury, Chief Financial Officer of Seagull Group of Companies, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.
Also present were Farzana Qader, Head of Retail Alliance of EBL; Md. Sadiqur Rahman, Finance Manager of Seagull Group and others.
