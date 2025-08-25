403
Rostec CEO on army production says ‘West shocked by our pace’
(MENAFN) Russia’s defense industry has sharply increased output, leaving the West “shocked” by its pace, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said in an interview with RIA Novosti on Friday.
Chemezov noted that the sector’s capacity remains far from exhausted, stressing that Russia is ahead of schedule on key weapons production. “In the first half of the year, we supplied 65% of the annual plan to the military,” he said.
Since the conflict in Ukraine escalated in 2022, output of certain weapons has grown tenfold, with annual production continuing to multiply, according to the executive. Last year, Russia more than doubled production of tanks and light armored vehicles, while output of ammunition for multiple rocket launchers rose by 70%.
Earlier this year, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte admitted it was “unthinkable” that Russia could outproduce the US-led bloc, prompting European members to pledge higher defense spending. The EU has since reallocated €335 billion in leftover Covid relief funds for military purposes and made an additional €150 billion available through loans and grants, part of which is directed to Ukraine.
Moscow has consistently criticized Western arms deliveries to Kiev, describing them as part of a NATO proxy war against Russia. Just last week, Russian forces hit four major Ukrainian defense plants, inflicting what Moscow described as “colossal” damage to Kiev’s missile program, which the FSB claimed was being developed with German financing and foreign specialists.
