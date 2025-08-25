403
Russian local messenger app to be obligatory on all new devices
(MENAFN) Russia’s newly launched messenger app MAX will soon be required on all electronic devices sold in the country, under a government directive published this week. The measure, signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, takes effect on September 1 and is part of Moscow’s broader push to strengthen digital sovereignty and reduce dependence on foreign tech platforms.
MAX will replace VK Messenger as the default domestic communications service and must be included in the list of pre-installed apps on every new device. The directive also extends the requirement for RuStore, Russia’s national app marketplace, to iOS and Huawei’s HyperOS devices, in addition to Android and HarmonyOS.
Unveiled in March 2025, MAX is being developed by VK with support from the Ministry of Digital Development and Communications. Modeled after China’s WeChat, the app offers calls, video, and large file sharing up to 4GB. It will also integrate with government services, the Sferum education platform, and is expected to support official communications and money transfers.
The rollout follows disputes between Moscow and foreign messaging services. Platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram have been accused of refusing to follow Russian data laws while sharing information with foreign authorities. Earlier this month, regulator Roskomnadzor restricted voice calls on both apps, citing their role in scams, extortion, and recruitment for sabotage and terrorism.
The move reflects Russia’s wider effort to replace foreign-developed technologies with homegrown alternatives since Western tech firms, including Microsoft, exited the market in 2022. Alongside MAX and RuStore, Russia has advanced domestic operating systems such as Astra and RED OS as substitutes for Windows, and created the Mir payment system to replace Visa and Mastercard.
