403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Armed National Guard Kick Off Security Operations in Washington
(MENAFN) Members of the U.S. National Guard deployed in the nation’s capital are now armed, a significant escalation in the federal government's involvement in Washington’s law enforcement operations. The move, first reported by media, underscores an intensifying military presence as part of President Donald Trump’s broader anti-crime push.
A spokesperson for Joint Task Force-DC confirmed Sunday that Guard personnel from Washington, D.C., along with reinforcements from six states, are now carrying standard-issue weapons. These may include M4 carbine rifles and M17 pistols as part of their active deployment.
The force warned in a public statement that “detentions may occur leading to arrests.”
Troops were seen at Union Station over the weekend with their sidearms visible, marking a shift in posture. However, officials stressed that engagement rules remain strict. According to the statement, the Guard operates under protocols that “allow use of force only as a last resort and solely in response to an imminent threat of death or serious bodily harm.”
The mission, according to the task force, is aimed at bolstering cooperation with local and federal agencies. The National Guard’s mission “remains such that it is strengthening the mission to assist local and federal law enforcement in community in Washington, DC,” the statement said. “The National Guard is committed to public safety.”
The arming of troops follows authorization from U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who approved the use of weapons by Guard members assigned to Washington under Trump’s law enforcement surge.
More than 1,900 additional troops have been deployed from six Republican-led states—West Virginia, South Carolina, Mississippi, Ohio, Louisiana, and Tennessee—with reinforcements arriving throughout the previous week to support D.C.-based units.
A spokesperson for Joint Task Force-DC confirmed Sunday that Guard personnel from Washington, D.C., along with reinforcements from six states, are now carrying standard-issue weapons. These may include M4 carbine rifles and M17 pistols as part of their active deployment.
The force warned in a public statement that “detentions may occur leading to arrests.”
Troops were seen at Union Station over the weekend with their sidearms visible, marking a shift in posture. However, officials stressed that engagement rules remain strict. According to the statement, the Guard operates under protocols that “allow use of force only as a last resort and solely in response to an imminent threat of death or serious bodily harm.”
The mission, according to the task force, is aimed at bolstering cooperation with local and federal agencies. The National Guard’s mission “remains such that it is strengthening the mission to assist local and federal law enforcement in community in Washington, DC,” the statement said. “The National Guard is committed to public safety.”
The arming of troops follows authorization from U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who approved the use of weapons by Guard members assigned to Washington under Trump’s law enforcement surge.
More than 1,900 additional troops have been deployed from six Republican-led states—West Virginia, South Carolina, Mississippi, Ohio, Louisiana, and Tennessee—with reinforcements arriving throughout the previous week to support D.C.-based units.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment