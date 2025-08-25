Holiday Stories, Exam Anxiety: UAE Students Return To School After 2-Month Break

[Editors note: With students returning back to their second home today, Khaleej Times is on the ground covering heartwarming back-to-school stories, traffic situation and police's intensified monitoring. Follow the KT live blog for latest updates.]

Dubai's iconic yellow school buses have once again returned to the city's streets this morning, signalling the end of the two-month summer break and the start of the new academic year for many schools.

Several schools welcomed students with staggered entry times, giving new pupils a chance to settle in, take a tour, and get oriented with their classrooms and peers.

For Indian curriculum schools, this also marks the beginning of a new term, as their academic session typically starts in April.

On campus, the excitement among students could not go unnoticed. Some laughed and posed with friends at vibrant welcome-back photo booths, enjoying the playful props, while others looked a bit sleepy, lost in their own world.

Conversations buzzed with stories from their holidays - some shared stories of family trips, others recounted simple, fun moments from their break.

For many, the happiest part was simply seeing their friends again after missing them all summer.

Year 11 student of GEMS Cambridge International school, Mehreen Arfaz, said,“I am super excited to be coming back to school, though I am slightly nervous. I will be writing my IGCSE board exams this year. I am super happy to see my teachers and classmates. Over the summer a lot has happened. The MoE announced a new schedule for schools. I'm thrilled that we will get a longer December holiday. Our school has put in place a new timetable, which shortens lessons to 40 minutes and increases the number of periods. I'm not sure how it will be. So, the new academic year is definitely going to be interesting.”

Students mentioned that, while getting used to early mornings after the holidays was a bit challenging, the school's lively atmosphere and the excitement of moving into a senior class made the experience welcoming.

Some felt that the summer break offered a pause, and returning to the regular routine required a little extra effort.

Year 5 student of DIA EH Aakash Nandi said,“Waking up was a bit of a challenge as I was getting up late during the holidays. My mother had set two alarms for the same purpose. But once I was up, I felt excited. A few days ago, I found out my class section and discovered all four of my best friends are in the same class as me. This year, we are getting school lockers for the first time. So, I am looking forward to going to school after this long break. Can't wait to meet my friends.”

Khaleej Times was at GEMS Founders Al Barsha, where Year 7 student Caylie, a Chinese expat, expressed a mix of excitement and nerves as she prepared for the new school year.“I'm excited... umm, maybe,” she said with a hint of uncertainty.

“This year is Secondary, so I know there'll be more work, a lot of hard work.” Caylie admitted to feeling a bit anxious about the increased workload, particularly in Math.“I'm a little worried about that,” she confessed.“But I'm really looking forward to meeting my friends and, especially, my new teachers," she added.

School readiness

Head teachers emphasised that the reopening of schools has been the result of a week of dedicated planning, during which teachers, administrative staff, and the student council worked collaboratively to ensure a smooth and engaging start.

Shiny Davison, Principal, Woodlem school Hamidiya said,“Induction programmes for new students and staff, along with a variety of fun-filled activities, were thoughtfully organised to create a welcoming atmosphere. A special highlight of the day is the distribution of small handouts to every child - tokens designed to serve as lasting keepsakes of their first-day experience. With the continued support of parents and the wider community, the school looks forward to a year enriched with learning, collaboration, and shared success.”

Meanwhile, this morning, Sharjah schools have also been joyfully welcoming back its students on the first day after the summer break.

Vandana Marwaha, Principal and Director, Delhi Private School, Sharjah said,“Today is not just a return to classrooms, but a reboot - with children already eagerly sharing holiday stories with their teachers, and reconnecting with friends. Every corner of the school has been prepared with care, blending joy with safety, so that parents feel reassured while students feel inspired. This fresh chapter is a reminder that learning is not just about academics, but about laughter, belonging, and new beginnings.”