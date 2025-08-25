Saleh Strikes First Gold For Qatar

Qatari athlete Saleh Mahmoud celebrates with the national flag after winning gold in the shot put at the ongoing Arab Junior Athletics Championships in Tunis. Mahmoud claimed first place with a personal best throw of 17.85m, securing Qatar's first medal at the event, where the team is represented by 10 athletes.

