Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Saleh Strikes First Gold For Qatar

Saleh Strikes First Gold For Qatar


2025-08-25 04:16:07
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatari athlete Saleh Mahmoud celebrates with the national flag after winning gold in the shot put at the ongoing Arab Junior Athletics Championships in Tunis. Mahmoud claimed first place with a personal best throw of 17.85m, securing Qatar's first medal at the event, where the team is represented by 10 athletes.

MENAFN25082025000063011010ID1109970278

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search