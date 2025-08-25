Cognite Expands Global Footprint With New Abu Dhabi Entity To Accelerate Industrial AI Adoption In The Region - Aetoswir...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Cognite , a global leader in industrial AI, today announced it will incorporate a new entity in Abu Dhabi. This strategic expansion is designed to meet the growing demand for industrial digitalization among the region's largest energy and manufacturing companies and accelerate the adoption of industrial AI at scale. By establishing a local center for expertise, technology, and support, Cognite is solidifying its commitment to its growing customer base in the area as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government works to position the country as a world leader in AI.

The new entity will serve as a key hub for Cognite's industrial AI solutions. These solutions are already helping many companies in the region scale their digital capabilities and boost operational efficiency.

"Cognite's AI solutions are a game-changer for industry," said Bernard Looney, a board member at XRG, an international energy investment company based in Abu Dhabi. "In my experience, they are the pre-requisite foundation for the application of any form of AI, helping drive improved safety, emissions, and performance. I am delighted with Cognite's new presence in the UAE - a country at the very forefront of global AI leadership."

AI agents are at the heart of Cognite's solutions, providing insights and automating time-consuming tasks. The agents are built on Cognite Data Fusion ®, a robust data foundation that makes industrial data AI-ready, which is required for secure and trusted AI. This foundation is fully integrated with Cognite Atlas AI TM, a low-code workbench that makes powerful agentic AI capabilities easily accessible for industrial organizations to use and extend into their existing workflows.

"The UAE is leading the world in ambition and action around industrial AI," said Girish Rishi, CEO of Cognite. "Cognite is establishing a presence in the UAE to anchor our access and response to industrial customers, so we can co-innovate with our incredible talent on the ground."

