Cognite Expands Global Footprint With New Abu Dhabi Entity To Accelerate Industrial AI Adoption In The Region - Aetoswir...

The new entity will serve as a key hub for Cognite's industrial AI solutions. These solutions are already helping many companies in the region scale their digital capabilities and boost operational efficiency.
"Cognite's AI solutions are a game-changer for industry," said Bernard Looney, a board member at XRG, an international energy investment company based in Abu Dhabi. "In my experience, they are the pre-requisite foundation for the application of any form of AI, helping drive improved safety, emissions, and performance. I am delighted with Cognite's new presence in the UAE - a country at the very forefront of global AI leadership."
AI agents are at the heart of Cognite's solutions, providing insights and automating time-consuming tasks. The agents are built on Cognite Data Fusion ®, a robust data foundation that makes industrial data AI-ready, which is required for secure and trusted AI. This foundation is fully integrated with Cognite Atlas AI TM, a low-code workbench that makes powerful agentic AI capabilities easily accessible for industrial organizations to use and extend into their existing workflows.
"The UAE is leading the world in ambition and action around industrial AI," said Girish Rishi, CEO of Cognite. "Cognite is establishing a presence in the UAE to anchor our access and response to industrial customers, so we can co-innovate with our incredible talent on the ground."
To hear more from industry leaders about how agentic AI is transforming operations, register to join Cognite's global Industrial AI and Data Conference, Impact 2025 .
About Cognite
Cognite makes GenAI work for industry. Leading energy, manufacturing, and power & renewables enterprises choose Cognite to deliver secure, trustworthy, and real-time data to transform their asset-heavy operations to be safer, more sustainable, and profitable. Cognite provides a user-friendly, secure, and scalable platform that makes it easy for all decision-makers, from the field to remote operations centers, to access and understand complex industrial data, collaborate in real-time, and build a better tomorrow. Visit us at and follow us on LinkedIn and X .
