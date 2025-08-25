EUR/USD Forex Signal 25/08: Flips Key Resisistance (Chart)
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1835. Add a stop-loss at 1.1650. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1650. Set a stop-loss at 1.1835.
The other important report will come out on Friday when the US will publish the closely-watched personal consumption expenditure (PCE) report, which shows the price movements in rural and urban areas. The other key numbers to watch this week will be the US GDP report and the flash European inflation data.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe 12-hour timeframe chart shows that the EUR/USD exchange rate rebounded and moved to the highest level in weeks after Powell's latest speech.It has remained slightly above the 25-day and 50-day moving averages, and formed the inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, which is a popular bullish reversal sign.The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic Oscillator indicators have pointed upwards, a sign of renewed momentum. Therefore, it will likely continue rising as bulls target the year-to-date high of 1.1835.Ready to trade our free Forex signals ? Here are the top brokers in Europe to choose from.
