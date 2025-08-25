TAQA To Strengthen Global Water Footprint With $1.2 Billion Deal

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

TAQA , the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, has announced a significant acquisition aimed at expanding its global water platform. The company is set to acquire a 100% stake in GS Inima, a Spanish water infrastructure firm, for $1.2 billion. This strategic move will bolster TAQA's existing water operations and position it as a leading player in the global water sector, reflecting the company's ambition to diversify its portfolio and contribute to addressing the world's growing water demands.

The acquisition will also align with TAQA's sustainability goals, reinforcing its commitment to providing essential services in the water and energy sectors. With water scarcity becoming an increasingly urgent global issue, TAQA's foray into water management is expected to play a pivotal role in meeting the needs of populations in water-stressed regions.

TAQA's investment is seen as a response to the growing demand for sustainable water solutions, especially in the Middle East and North Africa, where the water scarcity issue is particularly pressing. The acquisition of GS Inima gives TAQA access to a portfolio of water treatment facilities, including desalination plants, water treatment plants, and wastewater management projects. These assets will allow TAQA to extend its reach in providing integrated solutions for water supply and wastewater treatment, addressing both operational and environmental challenges.

GS Inima, which has a proven track record in the management and operation of water infrastructure projects, will bring valuable expertise to TAQA. The Spanish company operates in various international markets, including Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. Its portfolio includes some of the largest and most advanced desalination plants globally, complementing TAQA's existing energy and water projects in the UAE and other regions.

For TAQA, the acquisition represents a strategic diversification into a critical infrastructure segment. The company has been shifting focus toward renewable energy and sustainable projects, reflecting broader trends in the energy sector. In line with the UAE's commitment to sustainability, TAQA aims to contribute to global water security while also expanding its renewable energy footprint.

TAQA's expansion into the water sector also serves as a response to market trends that indicate increasing investments in water infrastructure. According to industry experts, water scarcity is becoming a more pronounced challenge, particularly in urbanising and industrialising regions. The integration of water assets into TAQA's broader portfolio enhances its ability to deliver sustainable solutions across both the energy and water sectors, offering customers integrated service offerings.

This acquisition also signals a shift in the regional market dynamics, where energy companies are increasingly seeking to tap into water management solutions. With over 50% of the world's population living in water-scarce regions, the water market is expected to see continued growth. The UAE, known for its ambitious water desalination projects, stands to benefit from TAQA's increased investment in water infrastructure, ensuring a more sustainable future for its rapidly growing population.

The integration of GS Inima into TAQA's operations will also provide the company with a solid platform for further expansion. TAQA has been involved in several large-scale water and energy projects in the UAE, such as the development of renewable energy initiatives and large desalination plants. By merging with GS Inima, TAQA can leverage its experience to improve water management solutions worldwide and position itself as a leader in sustainable water resource management.

