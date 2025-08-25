403
Muchachas Turns 9! Dubai’s Favourite Mexican Cantina Celebrates a Fiesta Like No Other
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) Dubai’s boldest Mexican hotspot, Muchachas, is turning nine, and you’re invited to a night of pure fiesta! On Friday, August 29, the vibrant cantina at Holiday Inn Express, Al Safa, transforms into a one-night celebration of music, flavour, and unforgettable energy.
The Muchachas Experience: A Celebration for the Senses
From zesty bites to Latin beats, the anniversary party is set to be an all-out celebration of everything guests love about Muchachas:
• Live Latin Duo to bring the fiesta vibes to life
• Buffet Spread with signature dishes like Picadillo Beef, Chicken Fajitas, Pescado a la Talla, Roasted Lamb, and pass-around Tacos
• Cold salads, soups, ceviche, spicy wings, red rice, black beans, and Muchachas’ famed desserts: Churros & Pastel Tres Leches
• Piñata Fun for the young at heart
• Mexican Tart Surprise to end the night on a sweet note
Anniversary Packages:
• AED 109 – Buffet + Half-liter Agua Loca + Unlimited Soft Drinks
• AED 209 – Buffet + Unlimited House Beverages + Classic Margarita
• AED 309 – Buffet + Unlimited Premium Beverages + Flavoured Margarita
Helming the kitchen is Chef Paris Rodriguez, a former American Football athlete turned culinary visionary. Born in Mexico City, Paris brings a lifetime of passion, precision, and pride to the table, literally. With over 15 Mexican states explored and more than two decades of experience, his dishes reflect deep cultural roots and a modern flair.
His unique journey, from the sports field to the kitchen pass, infuses the Muchachas experience with a rare blend of discipline, heart, and creativity. Every plate is a love letter to Mexico’s rich gastronomic heritage.
Event Details:
📍 Location: Muchachas, Holiday Inn Express, Al Safa, Dubai
📅 Date: Friday, 29 August 2025
🕖 Time: From 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM
Bookings & Inquiries: Call or WhatsApp 0565062948
