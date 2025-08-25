Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Muchachas Turns 9! Dubai’s Favourite Mexican Cantina Celebrates a Fiesta Like No Other

Muchachas Turns 9! Dubai’s Favourite Mexican Cantina Celebrates a Fiesta Like No Other


2025-08-25 03:40:54
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) Dubai’s boldest Mexican hotspot, Muchachas, is turning nine, and you’re invited to a night of pure fiesta! On Friday, August 29, the vibrant cantina at Holiday Inn Express, Al Safa, transforms into a one-night celebration of music, flavour, and unforgettable energy.

The Muchachas Experience: A Celebration for the Senses

From zesty bites to Latin beats, the anniversary party is set to be an all-out celebration of everything guests love about Muchachas:

• Live Latin Duo to bring the fiesta vibes to life
• Buffet Spread with signature dishes like Picadillo Beef, Chicken Fajitas, Pescado a la Talla, Roasted Lamb, and pass-around Tacos
• Cold salads, soups, ceviche, spicy wings, red rice, black beans, and Muchachas’ famed desserts: Churros & Pastel Tres Leches
• Piñata Fun for the young at heart
• Mexican Tart Surprise to end the night on a sweet note

Anniversary Packages:

• AED 109 – Buffet + Half-liter Agua Loca + Unlimited Soft Drinks
• AED 209 – Buffet + Unlimited House Beverages + Classic Margarita
• AED 309 – Buffet + Unlimited Premium Beverages + Flavoured Margarita

Helming the kitchen is Chef Paris Rodriguez, a former American Football athlete turned culinary visionary. Born in Mexico City, Paris brings a lifetime of passion, precision, and pride to the table, literally. With over 15 Mexican states explored and more than two decades of experience, his dishes reflect deep cultural roots and a modern flair.

His unique journey, from the sports field to the kitchen pass, infuses the Muchachas experience with a rare blend of discipline, heart, and creativity. Every plate is a love letter to Mexico’s rich gastronomic heritage.

Event Details:
📍 Location: Muchachas, Holiday Inn Express, Al Safa, Dubai
📅 Date: Friday, 29 August 2025
🕖 Time: From 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM
Bookings & Inquiries: Call or WhatsApp 0565062948

MENAFN25082025006983013723ID1109970033

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search