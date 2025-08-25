Disease Outbreaks Surge In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood-Hit Areas: Over 2,500 Cholera Cases Reported

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

Recent floods triggered by heavy rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have intensified health crises in affected areas, with a sharp rise in waterborne and vector-borne diseases, alongside increased snake sightings and mosquito infestations.

According to a report by the Directorate General of Health Services (KP), 2,506 cholera cases have been reported so far, of which 1,112 patients have received treatment. In addition, there has been a significant surge in malaria, dengue, and skin disease cases.

Also Read: First-Ever Dispute Resolution Committee Established in Upper South Waziristan to Address Public Grievances

The report further notes an unusual increase in respiratory illnesses, including flu and cold symptoms, particularly in flood-affected regions such as Swat, Buner, Bajaur, Torghar, Mansehra, Shangla, and Battagram.

Health experts have warned that without timely preventive measures, these outbreaks could worsen in the coming weeks. In response, medical camps have been established in affected areas, and health and rescue teams are actively providing treatment facilities to the victims.

Authorities emphasize that prompt health interventions, sanitation efforts, and mosquito control campaigns are essential to prevent further escalation of these epidemics.