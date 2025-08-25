MBW RCM Recognized As A Great Place To Work® For 20252026, Second Year In A Row

MBW RCM celebrates being certified as a Great Place to Work® for 2025–2026, the second year in a row.

MBW RCM earns Great Place to Work® Certification for 2025–2026, marking its second consecutive year of recognition for workplace excellence.

- Vinod Sankaran, CEO, MBW RCMMONSEY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MBW RCM , a healthcare revenue cycle management company serving physician groups, hospitals, and billing providers across the United States, announced today that it has been officially certified as a Great Place to Workfor 2025–2026. This marks the second consecutive year the organization has earned this recognition, highlighting its strong employee-focused culture and commitment to workplace excellence.The Great Place to WorkCertification is widely regarded as the global standard for identifying outstanding workplace environments. The recognition is based entirely on feedback collected directly from employees through an independent survey, which evaluates trust, inclusivity, fairness, respect, and pride.MBW RCM continues to strengthen its role as a trusted partner in healthcare revenue cycle management, delivering scalable, technology-driven solutions that help U.S. healthcare organizations achieve efficiency and financial performance. Alongside this growth, the company is also expanding its workforce in 2025–2026, inviting professionals who want to contribute to a dynamic and supportive workplace to explore opportunities.About MBW RCMMBW RCM is a healthcare revenue cycle management provider supporting medical billing companies, physician practices, hospitals, and healthcare systems across the United States. Combining industry expertise with advanced processes, MBW RCM helps clients achieve greater accuracy, faster turnaround, and improved financial outcomes. The company is proud to be recognized as a Great Place to Workfor two consecutive years, a reflection of its ongoing people-first approach.

Dhinesh

MBW RCM

+1 214-252-7994

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.