South Korean Leader Approval Rating Drops 3.8 Percent
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae-myung saw his approval rating drop by 3.8 percentage points to 64.2% last week, according to a new poll released Monday, underscoring growing public dissatisfaction with his administration.
The survey, conducted by local pollster Flower Research through computer-assisted telephone interviewing (CATI), also revealed a 3.4 percentage point increase in negative perceptions of Lee's leadership, bringing disapproval to 34.3%.
Support for the ruling liberal Democratic Party also fell sharply, declining 4.3 percentage points to 49.7%. In contrast, the conservative opposition People Power Party registered a notable rebound, climbing 4.1 percentage points to 28.6%.
Among smaller parties, the minor progressive Rebuilding Korea Party garnered 4.6% backing, while the right-leaning New Reform Party received 3.2%.
A separate automated response system (ARS) survey by Flower Research echoed the downward trend, with Lee’s approval rating sliding 2.2 percentage points week-over-week to 56.4%.
Both polls were conducted between Friday and Saturday, each sampling just over 1,000 voters — 1,005 for the CATI and 1,007 for the ARS. Each carried a margin of error of ±3.1 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.
