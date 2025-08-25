Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK’s Protests Over Asylum Seeker Housing Continue

2025-08-25 03:12:53
(MENAFN) Anti-immigration demonstrations continued throughout the United Kingdom on Sunday, taking place outside hotels accommodating asylum seekers.

This came a day after law enforcement had to intervene to separate opposing groups of demonstrators in several cities, as rising tensions surrounding immigration laws led to confrontations.

Immigration has emerged as the foremost concern among the British public, placing Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour administration under mounting pressure to fulfill its promise of ending the practice of using hotels for asylum housing—an initiative that is currently incurring costs of billions annually.

In recent weeks, Britain has experienced a wave of consistent protests near hotels sheltering migrants.

These actions have partly been driven by public safety anxieties, particularly following an incident in which an asylum seeker residing in a hotel east of London faced charges of sexual assault.

Sunday witnessed demonstrations across multiple locations, including Epping in the east of London, as well as in cities like Bristol and Birmingham.

A legal decision issued last Tuesday mandated the relocation of asylum seekers from an Epping hotel, which has since become a focal point for anti-immigration sentiment. However, the government has announced plans to challenge the ruling through an appeal.

Protesters returned to the area again on Sunday, displaying the British flag and signs bearing messages such as “Epping says no” and “Stop the boats.”

On Saturday, similar anti-migrant rallies were held in smaller numbers across towns and cities in England, Scotland, and Wales.

