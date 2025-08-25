403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Vows to Resist U.S. Pressure
(MENAFN) Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei declared on Sunday that the United States challenges Iran because it seeks an "obedient" nation, a demand he described as "offensive," pledging that Iran will resist such pressure.
Speaking in Tehran, Khamenei dismissed calls for direct talks with Washington, asserting that U.S. hostility toward Iran has remained steadfast since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, according to a local news agency.
He highlighted a June 13 attack on Iran and claimed that the following day, U.S.-linked groups convened in a European capital to plot a "post-Islamic Republic" scenario, including suggestions to reinstate a monarchy. However, Khamenei said these efforts failed due to the determination of the Iranian people and the strength of state institutions.
Calling for national unity, he urged support for President Masoud Pezeshkian and cautioned that Iran’s enemies are attempting to foment internal divisions.
Khamenei also denounced Israel’s operations in Gaza, called on Western nations to stop backing the campaign, and endorsed the Yemen-based Houthi movement’s actions against Israel as legitimate.
Speaking in Tehran, Khamenei dismissed calls for direct talks with Washington, asserting that U.S. hostility toward Iran has remained steadfast since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, according to a local news agency.
He highlighted a June 13 attack on Iran and claimed that the following day, U.S.-linked groups convened in a European capital to plot a "post-Islamic Republic" scenario, including suggestions to reinstate a monarchy. However, Khamenei said these efforts failed due to the determination of the Iranian people and the strength of state institutions.
Calling for national unity, he urged support for President Masoud Pezeshkian and cautioned that Iran’s enemies are attempting to foment internal divisions.
Khamenei also denounced Israel’s operations in Gaza, called on Western nations to stop backing the campaign, and endorsed the Yemen-based Houthi movement’s actions against Israel as legitimate.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment