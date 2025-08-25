Moehe Kicks Off New Academic Year With Focus On Well-Being

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) will hold its annual 'Back to School' event for the 2025-2026 academic year at Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) today and tomorrow (August 25-26).

The event will be attended by Ministry leaders, educational cadres, students, parents, and the public. This event is part of the ministry's efforts to create a stimulating educational environment that ensures an effective start to the new academic year.

In exclusive statements to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Director of the Public Relations and Communication Department at the Ministry, Maryam Abdullah Al Mohannadi said that this year's event highlights the concept of well-being in education as one of Qatar's strategic goals in education, promoting a safe and healthy start of the academic year. She explained that this concept involves providing a balanced environment that supports students' psychological, physical, and social aspects. She said the Ministry is working to prepare students psychologically and mentally through student-focused programmes and activities, while also equipping educational staff through workshops and training courses, in addition to completing the readiness of school buildings and providing necessary supplies and qualified cadres.

The event, she said, will also spotlight the role and status of teachers within the educational process, with graduates of the“Successful Start” and“Tamheen” programmes being honoured in recognition of their contributions to ensuring an exceptional school start.

Al Mohannadi stressed that the event reflects the ministry's belief that education is a shared responsibility between the Ministry and the community, aligning with the Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030.

She further pointed out that the event will offer a blend of educational and recreational activities, along with lectures and interactive workshops, and will provide school supplies under one roof, offering families and students a comprehensive experience that prepares them to enter the new academic year with enthusiasm and seriousness.

According to Al Mohannadi, this year's event is the most expansive to date and includes ten training workshops and discussion sessions, an inspiring lecture on psychological balance and quality of life, an exhibition of teachers' project, and an educational gathering that features the keynote speech.

It also includes segments directed to children, such as puppet shows and the“Science Hour” and“Fun Hour” segments, in addition to professional corners, simulation experiences, and entertainment competitions, she added. She underlined that the Training and Development Center supervised the selection of workshop topics to meet the needs of various educational groups, with a focus on balancing professional and educational aspects. She also emphasised that what distinguishes this year's event is its focus on well-being in education and lifelong learning, with the active participation of families as key partners.

Al Mohannadi stressed that the event achieves a balance between education and entertainment through the concept of“learning through play,” which combines educational presentations, artistic activities, and interactive games - offering students an engaging learning experience that fuels their passion for knowledge.

She added that six community partners are participating in the event through dedicated booths and interactive activities, including Alif and Al Rawnaq bookstores, Mowasalat (Karwa), Ooredoo, KidZania, and the“Information Challenge” programme. These partnerships, she affirmed, enrich the experience and reinforce the idea that education is a collective responsibility.