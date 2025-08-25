UDST Welcomes Over 8,000 Students To 2025-2026 Academic Year

MENAFN - The Peninsula) M Mazharul Haque | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) launched yesterday the 2025-2026 academic year with over 8,000 students enrolled for the Fall semester, including more than 1,600 new joiners.

The UDST has also witnessed significant growth in its international student community, and welcomed more than 150 learners from across the GCC and beyond, supported by the dedicated International Education and Admissions Office which provides pre-arrival onboarding and ongoing assistance, solidifying UDST's reputation as a hub for global education.

To mark the beginning of the academic journey, the University hosted Ahlan week, a campus-wide orientation welcoming its newest cohort. The event introduced students to campus life, services, and facilities through interactive sessions and engagements with faculty members, college deans, and student support divisions such as Admissions and Registration, Student Central Services, Sport and Wellness, and Counselling and Accessibility Services.

Commenting on the start of the academic year, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of the UDST, said,“Our students are not only beginning their university journey; they are joining an academic institution that upholds a national mission and a future-focused vision.

“At the UDST, we are committed to providing them with more than just academic knowledge; we aim to instil in them the practical skills and mindset needed to lead, innovate, and create meaningful impact. I urge each of our students to embrace this journey with ambition and purpose. Challenge themselves, learn from every opportunity, and contribute with confidence to the progress of Qatar and to a world shaped by innovation and sustainability.''

This year, UDST has introduced a range of value-added services to further enhance the student experience and support student success from the very start of their academic journey. The recently implemented Student Success Management System is designed to help students navigate university life and streamline their overall experience, while the Pre-University Skills Summer Programme offers a head start and smooth transition into campus life.

The First Year Student Experience initiative features a proactive pre-orientation phone campaign, ensuring students' questions are answered early and connecting them to valuable resources. During orientation, students benefit from Academic Success Planning Programming to set and achieve academic, personal, and professional goals as well as information on scholarship opportunities and guidance tools to inform their academic decisions.

