Swatch Apologizes for Controversial Ad
(MENAFN) Swiss luxury watch brand Swatch has publicly apologized and withdrawn promotional material that showed an Asian male model making a "slanted eye" gesture — pulling the corners of his eyes backward and upward.
The imagery was part of the Swatch Essentials campaign and quickly sparked backlash, particularly in China, where many viewed the pose as a racist stereotype of Asian features.
The campaign drew heavy criticism online in China, with numerous social media users highlighting the resemblance to offensive racial gestures historically used to mock Asian people.
The reaction prompted a response from Swatch on Saturday via its official account on Weibo, a prominent Chinese social media site.
In both English and Chinese, the company stated it had “taken note of the recent concerns” and had removed all associated content globally.
“We sincerely apologise for any distress or misunderstanding this may have caused,” Swatch wrote in its statement, which was also shared on Instagram.
The company expressed regret over the incident and emphasized its intent to respond to public concerns.
According to a news agency, Swatch Group did not offer any immediate follow-up comments when approached for more information.
Swatch, the parent company of several other watch brands including Omega, Longines, and Tissot, relies significantly on the Greater China region — including mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau — for a substantial portion of its earnings.
Roughly 27% of its total sales in the previous year originated from these markets.
In 2024, the watchmaker’s revenue dropped by 14.6%, amounting to 6.74 billion Swiss francs (approximately $8.4 billion).
Swatch attributed the decline to sustained economic challenges and weakened demand for consumer goods in China, noting "persistently difficult market conditions" across the region.
