Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India Respiratory Care Devices Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Analysis & Forecast Report 2025-2033

2025-08-25 02:45:10
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The India respiratory care devices market size reached USD 822.50 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1,712.67 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.85% from 2025 to 2033. The respiratory care devices market in India is expanding rapidly, driven by rising respiratory disorders, increasing pollution levels, technological advancements, and higher healthcare investments across the country.

Key Highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 822.50 Million
  • Forecast (2033): USD 1,712.67 Million
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 7.85%
  • Growing prevalence of asthma, COPD, and sleep apnea boosting demand
  • Rising air pollution and smoking-related complications driving device adoption

Request for a sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-respiratory-care-devices-market/requestsample

How Is AI Transforming the Respiratory Care Devices Market in India?

AI-powered respiratory devices are being integrated into clinical practice to deliver:

  • Smart inhalers with real-time patient adherence monitoring
  • AI-based diagnostic tools for early detection of respiratory conditions
  • Predictive analytics for personalized treatment and chronic disease management
  • Integration of IoT-enabled ventilators for remote monitoring in critical care

Key Market Trends and Drivers

  • Rising Respiratory Disorders: Growing burden of COPD, asthma, and sleep-related breathing disorders
  • Technological Advancements: Smart inhalers, portable ventilators, and AI-enabled monitoring solutions
  • Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure: Increasing investments in hospitals and home healthcare
  • Pollution & Lifestyle Factors: Higher pollution levels and smoking rates fueling respiratory issues
  • Government Initiatives: Healthcare programs improving access to advanced respiratory care

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Type Insights:

  • Therapeutic Devices
  • Monitoring Devices
  • Diagnostic Devices
  • Consumables and Accessories

Indication Insights:

  • Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
  • Infectious Diseases
  • Asthma
  • Sleep Apnea
  • Others

End User Insights:

  • Hospitals and Clinics
  • Ambulatory Care Centers
  • Others

Regional Insights:

  • North India
  • South India
  • East India
  • West India

Explore the Full Report with Charts, Table of Contents, and List of Figures (Report link CTA): https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-respiratory-care-devices-market

Latest Development in the Industry

  • In January 2025, Philips Healthcare expanded its respiratory care product portfolio in India with advanced ventilators tailored for critical care and home use.
  • ResMed announced a strategic partnership with Indian hospitals in 2025 to deploy AI-driven sleep apnea diagnostic solutions.
  • India's healthcare sector is witnessing growing collaborations between global medtech players and local firms to enhance accessibility of affordable respiratory care devices, aligning with the government's focus on strengthening healthcare infrastructure.

