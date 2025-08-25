India Respiratory Care Devices Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Analysis & Forecast Report 2025-2033
Key Highlights
-
Market size (2024): USD 822.50 Million
Forecast (2033): USD 1,712.67 Million
CAGR (2025–2033): 7.85%
Growing prevalence of asthma, COPD, and sleep apnea boosting demand
Rising air pollution and smoking-related complications driving device adoption
How Is AI Transforming the Respiratory Care Devices Market in India?
AI-powered respiratory devices are being integrated into clinical practice to deliver:
-
Smart inhalers with real-time patient adherence monitoring
AI-based diagnostic tools for early detection of respiratory conditions
Predictive analytics for personalized treatment and chronic disease management
Integration of IoT-enabled ventilators for remote monitoring in critical care
Key Market Trends and Drivers
-
Rising Respiratory Disorders: Growing burden of COPD, asthma, and sleep-related breathing disorders
Technological Advancements: Smart inhalers, portable ventilators, and AI-enabled monitoring solutions
Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure: Increasing investments in hospitals and home healthcare
Pollution & Lifestyle Factors: Higher pollution levels and smoking rates fueling respiratory issues
Government Initiatives: Healthcare programs improving access to advanced respiratory care
Market Segmentation
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Product Type Insights:
-
Therapeutic Devices
Monitoring Devices
Diagnostic Devices
Consumables and Accessories
Indication Insights:
-
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
Infectious Diseases
Asthma
Sleep Apnea
Others
End User Insights:
-
Hospitals and Clinics
Ambulatory Care Centers
Others
Regional Insights:
-
North India
South India
East India
West India
Latest Development in the Industry
-
In January 2025, Philips Healthcare expanded its respiratory care product portfolio in India with advanced ventilators tailored for critical care and home use.
ResMed announced a strategic partnership with Indian hospitals in 2025 to deploy AI-driven sleep apnea diagnostic solutions.
India's healthcare sector is witnessing growing collaborations between global medtech players and local firms to enhance accessibility of affordable respiratory care devices, aligning with the government's focus on strengthening healthcare infrastructure.
