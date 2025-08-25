Aamal's JV Frijns Steel Construction Middle East Signs Qr113m Contract With Consolidated Contractors Group

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Aamal Company, one of the region's leading diversified companies, announced that its joint venture, Frijns Steel Construction Middle East, a leading fabricator of high-quality for the petrochemical and process industries, has been awarded a QR113m contract by Consolidated Contractors Group (CCG).

Under this contract, which extends until July 2027, Frijns will undertake the supply, fabrication, and painting of pipe support works for Qatar Energy's North Field South LNG facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City, strengthening Frijns' position as a leading provider of structural steel solutions in Qatar's energy sector.

On this occasion, Rashid bin Ali Al Mansoori, CEO of Aamal Company, commented:“This significant contract win for Frijns Steel Construction ME underscores the strength and diversity of Aamal's portfolio of companies."

He further added, "We are proud to support Frijns in their contribution to Qatar's vital energy sector and are confident in their ability to deliver exceptional results on this project." Aamal is committed to supporting Qatar's National Vision 2030, and this project aligns with our strategic focus on contributing to the country's infrastructure development.”

On his part, Rob Frijns, Managing Director and Partner of Frijns Steel Construction Middle East, commented:“Frijns Steel Construction brings decades of experience and a dedication to excellence to this North Field South LNG project."

"We value this partnership with Consolidated Contractors Group and are confident that our expertise will ensure the successful and timely completion of this critical infrastructure,” he added.