Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Uruguay

Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Uruguay


2025-08-25 02:12:02
QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay HE Yamandu Orsi on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

