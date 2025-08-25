Ukraine's Air Defense Neutralizes 76 Of 104 Enemy Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the update on Telegram .

Starting at 19:00 on Sunday, August 24, Russian forces launched 104 strike UAVs, including Shahed drones and various types of decoy drones, from multiple directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Oryol, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The aerial assault was repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare teams, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defense forces.

Preliminary data as of 08:00 on Monday, August 25, indicates that air defense units shot down or suppressed 76 Shahed-type drones and other decoy UAVs over northern and eastern Ukraine.

There were confirmed strikes by 28 drones across 15 locations, with debris from downed UAVs falling in four separate areas.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the warhead of a Russian drone was discovered and neutralized in the Komunarskyi district of Zaporizhzhia.

Photo credit: Air Force of Ukraine