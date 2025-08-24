Sudanese Army Celebrations This Year From Inside The Historic City Of Naqa

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Dr. Abdallahi Idriss Abdallahi

PortSudan (Sudanow)-On August 14th, the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Abdal Fattah Al-Burhan, congratulated the Sudanese people on the 100th anniversary of founding the armed forces and the 71st anniversary of their Sudanization. It was notable that he broadcast this congratulatory message from the ancient city of Naqa, to show that Sudan is a strong nation with a civilization and historical roots that cannot be defeated by mercenaries, agents, and hired thugs. The Sudanese army has drawn its heroism and valor from this ancient civilization and cultural heritage. To understand the messages conveyed in that speech, we must first learn about the history and location of the archaeological city of Naqa in Sudan.



The geographical location of Naqa, which is hosting this year's Army Day celebrations, is approximately 170 kilometers northeast of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, and 50 kilometers east of the Nile River, to the north of the Wad Banqa area. Specifically, it is located at the confluence of the main Wadi Awteib, which comes from the Butana region, with the smaller wadis heading toward the Nile River. It is an ancient Sudanese city that was one of the cities of the Meroitic Kingdom of Kush. The area is considered a trade station and a strategic location, which is evident from the vast quantity of artifacts found, indicating that the area was one of the entrances to the Kerma Kingdom, which in turn played the role of a bridge between the world of the Middle East and Africa at that time. The site contains several noteworthy ruins, the most important of which are the Temple of Apedemak, which we will discuss in some detail, as well as the Temple of Amun and the Roman Kiosk.

To learn more about the details of the Temple of Apedemak (the Warrior Lion), we met with Mr. Yasin Ibrahim Seedahmad, an antiquities inspector at the Sudanese National Corporation for Antiquities and Museums, who said: "For the ancient Kushites, Apedemak was a man with a warrior's body and a lion's head. He was used as a guardian for kings, princes, and leaders, especially the deceased, as a protector of their tombs."

Mr. Yasin Ibrahim Seedahmad clarified that the temple is located to the east of the Temple of Amun and is an example of ancient Kushite architecture. The front facade is a wide gate that depicts King Natakamani and Queen Amanitore and a symbolic lion at their feet, surrounding captives from the right and left. However, the features of the captives are unclear.



The antiquities inspector explained that the prisoners are individuals from the desert tribes with whom the Kushite Kingdom often clashed. He also pointed out that the edges of the main gate show a beautiful representation of Apedemak emerging from a sacred lotus. He also appears on the sides of the temple, along with the king, Amun, and Horus.

On the back wall of the temple, he explained how there is a larger depiction of Apedemak receiving offerings from the king and queen. He is also shown with three heads and four arms.



He concluded his talk by stating that the Temple of Apedemak in Naqa reflects the fusion of cultures in accordance with the Kushite influence.