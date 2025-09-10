Danielle Hitch

I am an occupational therapist and health researcher of over 20 years experience. I am a Senior Lecturer in Occupational Therapy at Deakin Univeersity, and Allied Health Research and Translation Lead at Western Health.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.