Back To School In UAE: Doctors Warn Parents Against Skipping Children's Vaccinations

As schools across the UAE reopen on Monday following a two-month summer break , doctors are emphasising the importance of ensuring children are fully vaccinated against preventable illnesses.

They are urging parents to review their child's immunisation records properly as the academic term begins, to allow time for any missed doses.

Medics highlighted that keeping children up to date with the UAE's National Immunisation Programme is critical not only for individual health but also for the overall safety of the school community.

'S trong shield'

They warn that classrooms can act as“hot spots” for the spread of infectious diseases. Mohammad Raed Cheikhali, pediatric consultant at Saudi German Hospital, said,“The most common illnesses we watch for are measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, whooping cough, and influenza. These spread rapidly among children in close contact, and vaccination is the most effective way to reduce this risk.”

He further added,“Vaccines give children a strong shield. Even if exposed to an infection at school, a vaccinated child is either fully protected or will only experience a much milder form of illness.”

Healthcare professionals also advise parents on the essential vaccines needed by age group. Cheikhali added,“For younger children (4–6 years): boosters of measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (DTaP), and polio are essential. For older children (11–12 years): a Tdap booster, meningococcal vaccine, and the HPV vaccine for both boys and girls are highly recommended. For all ages: the annual flu shot is important, as influenza can cause high absenteeism during the school year. These vaccines are not just a formality; they are a frontline defence that keeps classrooms safe.”

Doctors also stressed that children who missed any scheduled doses should still be vaccinated.“Catch-up vaccinations are safe, effective, and available. Parents should never assume it's too late. A short visit to the paediatrician can ensure your child is fully prepared for school,” he added.

Seasonal flu shot

Meanwhile, doctors pointed out that the seasonal flu, which circulates from September to April, increases the risk of mild to chronic respiratory illnesses. They recommend that parents consider the annual flu shot to reduce the spread of infection and prevent absenteeism.

Dr Mamata Bothra, a specialist paediatrician and neonatologist at International Modern Hospital Dubai, said,“The flu vaccine is strongly recommended each year to reduce absenteeism and protect against severe illness. Vaccines work by stimulating the immune system to recognise and fight infections before they cause illness. This not only protects vaccinated children but also contributes to herd immunity, safeguarding classmates and vulnerable groups who may not be eligible for vaccination. Many UAE schools require proof of vaccination upon enrollment, so staying current avoids administrative delays as well.”

Updating immunisations

Parents across the UAE are already taking steps to update their children's immunisations.

Bhavya Rao, a mother of two, said,“I just got my four-year-old vaccinated against jaundice. It's optional, but I don't want to take any risks since she's immunocompromised. For my older one, who's seven, I'm planning the flu shot because I know that once schools reopen and kids return from their travels, many of them start falling sick. If my older child catches something, my younger one is likely to get it too. That's why I feel the seasonal flu vaccine makes sense; a lot of my friends are doing it for their kids, and I agree with them.”

Syrian expat Nour Saad, mother of a six-year-old, shared a similar concern.

“I got back from my trip last week, and the doctor gave my daughter her second MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) shot. However, she often struggles with throat infections, especially when the weather changes. It gets really bad...she can hardly swallow, develops pus in her throat, can't eat, and then runs a high fever. That's why I'm planning to get her the flu vaccine soon. Even if she does catch the virus, at least it should be easier to manage and less painful for her.”