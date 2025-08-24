Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hungarian Fucsovics Wins Winston-Salem Open


(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hungarian Marton Fucsovics won the Winston-Salem Open after defeating Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in the final, claiming 6-3, 7-6.
This is Fucsovics' third career title, following wins in Bucharest in 2024 and Geneva in 2018, while it was Zandschulp's third loss in three finals.
The Hungarian player dropped only one set on his way to the title, against Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor in the second round.
Fucsovics will begin his participation in the US Open, the last of the four Grand Slam tournaments, which begins today, against Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the first round. Van de Zandschulp, who surprised Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the second round last year, will face Denmark's Holger Rune.

