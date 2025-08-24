Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Slovakia denounces Ukraine’s actions of hitting Russia’s oil pipeline system

Slovakia denounces Ukraine’s actions of hitting Russia’s oil pipeline system


2025-08-24 05:27:06
(MENAFN) Slovakia has criticized Ukraine for its recent strikes on the Druzhba oil pipeline, calling them an “unacceptable” threat to the country’s energy security.

The Druzhba pipeline, one of the world’s longest, transports crude oil about 4,000 km from Russia and Kazakhstan to refineries in Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Germany, and Poland. The section running through Ukraine is the main route for deliveries to Hungary and Slovakia.

On Friday, Bratislava and Budapest informed the European Commission about the latest attack, which follows two earlier strikes on August 13 and 18. Slovak officials said the damaged section is expected to be repaired by Monday, with supplies resuming a few days later.

The strike reportedly targeted a key distribution station in Russia’s Bryansk Region. Ukraine has frequently hit Russian energy infrastructure, including the TurkStream gas pipeline supplying Turkey and several European countries, and a gas metering station near Sudzha earlier this year.

Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar stressed, “Any threat to our country’s energy security is unacceptable.”

MENAFN24082025000045017281ID1109967831

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search