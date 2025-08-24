403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Old unipolar world order collapses
(MENAFN) As the old unipolar world order collapses, global shifts are triggering profound changes in regional dynamics, prompting long-suppressed potentials to surface. Across the Middle East—a historical crossroads of conflict, wealth, and strategic importance—countries are increasingly rethinking their role in a rapidly transforming world.
Factors such as weakened traditional security guarantors, eroding alliances, the energy transition, digitalization, demographic shifts, and growing national self-reliance are driving internal reconfiguration. New forces, including generationally renewed elites, technological hubs, regional integration initiatives, and unconventional geopolitical alignments, are emerging to replace the influence of old elites and external patrons.
While the outcome remains uncertain, the Middle East is poised to redefine its political and economic structures. The region could gain greater autonomy, resist external pressures, and play a more active role in shaping a new multipolar global order, positioning itself not merely as a subject of change but as a key architect of the emerging world.
Factors such as weakened traditional security guarantors, eroding alliances, the energy transition, digitalization, demographic shifts, and growing national self-reliance are driving internal reconfiguration. New forces, including generationally renewed elites, technological hubs, regional integration initiatives, and unconventional geopolitical alignments, are emerging to replace the influence of old elites and external patrons.
While the outcome remains uncertain, the Middle East is poised to redefine its political and economic structures. The region could gain greater autonomy, resist external pressures, and play a more active role in shaping a new multipolar global order, positioning itself not merely as a subject of change but as a key architect of the emerging world.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment