Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Old unipolar world order collapses

2025-08-24 05:09:57
(MENAFN) As the old unipolar world order collapses, global shifts are triggering profound changes in regional dynamics, prompting long-suppressed potentials to surface. Across the Middle East—a historical crossroads of conflict, wealth, and strategic importance—countries are increasingly rethinking their role in a rapidly transforming world.

Factors such as weakened traditional security guarantors, eroding alliances, the energy transition, digitalization, demographic shifts, and growing national self-reliance are driving internal reconfiguration. New forces, including generationally renewed elites, technological hubs, regional integration initiatives, and unconventional geopolitical alignments, are emerging to replace the influence of old elites and external patrons.

While the outcome remains uncertain, the Middle East is poised to redefine its political and economic structures. The region could gain greater autonomy, resist external pressures, and play a more active role in shaping a new multipolar global order, positioning itself not merely as a subject of change but as a key architect of the emerging world.

