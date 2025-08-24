403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Macron invites Italian ambassador through call to personally fight in Ukraine
(MENAFN) France has formally summoned Italy’s ambassador after Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini made disparaging comments about President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal to deploy EU troops to Ukraine, according to French media.
Salvini suggested that Macron should go to Ukraine himself, saying in Milan, “Hop on a tram and go… Put on a helmet, a jacket, grab a rifle, and go. If Macron wants, he can go – but I think he’ll go alone, because not even a Frenchman would follow him.” Macron had recently proposed a “reassurance force” of EU troops to support Ukraine, despite opposition from Russia and limited backing from other European leaders.
The comments drew strong reactions from Paris. Italian media reported at least two protest calls on Thursday from the French Embassy and Macron’s team, condemning Salvini’s words as “unacceptable.” AFP reported that Italian Ambassador Emanuela D’Alessandro was summoned by the French Foreign Ministry, with officials stressing the remarks undermined the long-standing trust between the two countries.
Salvini has consistently criticized Macron’s hawkish approach, calling him a “madman” earlier this year and praising President Trump’s mediation efforts. He also reiterated that Italy would not deploy troops to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Moscow has denounced any Western military presence in Ukraine, warning it could be treated as an occupation and risk triggering a larger conflict.
Salvini suggested that Macron should go to Ukraine himself, saying in Milan, “Hop on a tram and go… Put on a helmet, a jacket, grab a rifle, and go. If Macron wants, he can go – but I think he’ll go alone, because not even a Frenchman would follow him.” Macron had recently proposed a “reassurance force” of EU troops to support Ukraine, despite opposition from Russia and limited backing from other European leaders.
The comments drew strong reactions from Paris. Italian media reported at least two protest calls on Thursday from the French Embassy and Macron’s team, condemning Salvini’s words as “unacceptable.” AFP reported that Italian Ambassador Emanuela D’Alessandro was summoned by the French Foreign Ministry, with officials stressing the remarks undermined the long-standing trust between the two countries.
Salvini has consistently criticized Macron’s hawkish approach, calling him a “madman” earlier this year and praising President Trump’s mediation efforts. He also reiterated that Italy would not deploy troops to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Moscow has denounced any Western military presence in Ukraine, warning it could be treated as an occupation and risk triggering a larger conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- North America Automotive Market Size, Share And Forecast 2025-2033
- Airborne ISR Market Size, Share And Growth Forecast By 2033
- Mexico Oral Care Market Demand, Opportunities, And Key Drivers
- Australia Corporate Wellness Market Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion By 2033
- United States Laboratory Automation Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025-2033
- UAE Online Grocery Market Size To Reach USD 18,353.4 Million By 2033: Trends & Future Outlook
CommentsNo comment