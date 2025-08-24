South Korea's Lee In Japan For Talks Ahead Of Crucial Trump Meeting

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) South Korean President Lee Jae-myung arrived in Japan on Saturday for his first formal summit with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, in a visit aimed at strengthening security cooperation between the two countries before he meets the US president in Washington on Monday.

Lee's choice of Japan for his first overseas trip is seen as a positive sign for the relationship between the two Asian neighbours, who are seeking to improve ties despite difficulties stemming from their wartime past, according to the Japantoday newspaper.

Maintaining momentum in bilateral cooperation and promoting people-to-people exchanges are priorities for both nations, especially as this year marks the 60th anniversary of the normalisation of diplomatic relations between Seoul and Tokyo.

The summit is the second face-to-face meeting between Ishiba and Lee, who became president in June. It comes at a time when Japan and South Korea face similar challenges, ranging from North Korea's nuclear and missile development and the rise of China, to domestic issues such as declining birth rates.

Relationship with Washington

Tokyo and Seoul, both key US allies in Asia, face the common challenge of deepening security cooperation with the United States while addressing economic threats from US President Donald Trump's decision to raise tariffs on imports.

The South Korean president, who previously took a firm stance on issues related to Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean peninsula, has softened his tone and adopted a more pragmatic diplomatic approach.

Ishiba has said he wants to develop the relationship, describing the two countries as“important partners” that must address global issues jointly, and that their cooperation benefits the stability of the region and the wider world. Lee has stressed the need for“future-oriented and mutually beneficial” cooperation with Japan.

Lee is scheduled to travel from Japan to the United States for a summit with Trump, where they are expected to discuss the tariff issue.

The surprise victory of the liberal Lee in a snap election, following the impeachment of conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol for declaring martial law, had initially raised concerns in Tokyo of a potential strain in relations with Seoul. Lee had previously criticised past efforts to improve ties, which have been strained by lingering resentment over Japan's colonial rule.

Last week, the South Korean government expressed“deep disappointment and regret” after Japanese officials visited a controversial war shrine in Tokyo that many Koreans view as a symbol of Japan's wartime aggression.

However, Lee has so far said he supports closer ties with Tokyo, a sentiment he also expressed in his first meeting with Ishiba on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada in June.

Despite their differences, the two US allies rely heavily on Washington to counter China's growing regional influence. Together, they host approximately 80,000 US troops, dozens of warships, and hundreds of American military aircraft.

In Washington, Lee and Trump are expected to discuss security concerns, such as those related to China and North Korea, and Seoul's financial contribution for the stationing of US troops in South Korea – a contribution the US president has repeatedly pressed to increase.

Japan and South Korea also have another shared position on trade, having both agreed to a 15% tariff on their goods imported by the United States after Trump threatened to impose higher duties.