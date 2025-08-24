Dawook Ghani Team Clinches Balkh Inter-Club Cricket Title

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): An inter-club cricket tournament, featuring 12 teams has concluded in northern Balkh province, with Dawood Ghani team emerging victorious, an official said on Saturday.

Provincial Cricket Director Mohammadullah Sabit told Pajhwok Afghan News that the month-long tournament was played in 50-over format, with each team playing five matches.

He said the final match of the tournament was played between Balkh Academy and Dawood Ghani teams today (Saturday).

The Balkh Academy set a target of 203 runs, which Dawood Ghani chased down with ease, thanks to an unbeaten 107 runs by Mohammad Hassan and a quickfire 64 by Hayatullah Khankhil, losing only one wicket in the process.

The team clinched 2025 Balkh inter-club cricket tournament title.

Sabiut added that Imran Mazari, a player from the Mazari team, was declared the best batsman of the tournament after scoring 454 runs in five matches, while Shafiqullah, a player from Atalan team, was named the best bowler for taking 17 wickets in five games.

kk/ma