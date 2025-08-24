Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Flags campaign spread throughout UK, drowning criticism

2025-08-24 03:44:53
(MENAFN) St. George’s Cross and Union Jack flags have been hoisted in towns and cities across Britain as part of a movement called Operation Raise the Colours, described by supporters as a show of patriotism and resistance to government migration policies. The campaign, however, has drawn criticism from residents who see it as divisive and unsettling.

What started in Birmingham and East London has now spread to Manchester, Bradford, Newcastle, Norwich, Worcester, Redditch, and York. Alongside the flags, patriotic murals have appeared, with some displays also including Scottish and Irish symbols.

Backers frame the initiative as a celebration of national pride, but concerns have emerged because of its ties to right-wing groups. According to reports, some locals felt the flags were “intimidating” and provocative given current tensions over migration. In Birmingham, several residents condemned the campaign as “wanton vandalism” and “an excuse for xenophobia.”

Local governments have also intervened to remove some of the displays. Birmingham’s Labour council argued that flag attachments on lamp posts can be “dangerous” to pedestrians and drivers, while Tower Hamlets Council said its removals were linked to “routine maintenance.” Critics, however, have pointed out that Palestinian flags often remain untouched.

